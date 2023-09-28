Sirianni Backs the Renaming of Eagles’ QB Tactic

The debate over renaming a popular quarterback tactic known as the Tush-Push has been heating up among sports fans. Recently, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni voiced his support for renaming the move, suggesting it be called the “Brotherly Shove.” The controversy had previously been limited to fan discussions, but Sirianni’s endorsement has brought it into the spotlight.

The Tush-Push, a play where the offensive line pushes the quarterback to gain extra yards, has been a successful strategy for the Eagles. However, the term itself has raised concerns among other NFL teams due to potential injuries. While no official action has been taken to ban the move, some teams are pushing for a change.

Sirianni’s endorsement of the “Brotherly Shove” nickname came after a post on the Eagles’ Reddit page sparked the debate. The post suggested that the Eagles’ QB sneak should have a nickname that reflects the team’s history and uniqueness. In response, Sirianni stated, “Tush-Push is out, and Brotherly Love is in.”

The origins of the term “Tush Push” remain unclear, but it is thought to have been named after a Western dance form. The move gained attention during last year’s Super Bowl when the Eagles’ offensive line pushed Jalen Hurts, showcasing its effectiveness. However, due to concerns over player safety, some teams are now opposed to the tactic.

While the renaming of the Tush-Push may seem trivial to some, it reflects the passionate and engaged nature of sports fans. The debate surrounding the QB move demonstrates the dedication fans have to their favorite teams and their desire to honor the team’s history and culture.

In the end, whether the Tush-Push becomes the Brotherly Shove or retains its original name, it is the fans who will have the final say. Their opinions and support are what truly define the spirit of the game.

