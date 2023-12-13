TikTok: An Ongoing Battle for its Existence

Amidst its widespread popularity, TikTok has become one of the most controversial apps in the world. Loved millennials and Gen Z, it has also attracted the attention of politicians and lawmakers who deem it nefarious, problematic, and addictive. The app has been dubbed “digital fentanyl,” sparking concerns about its impact on society.

Various political figures have voiced their concerns about TikTok. Representative Mike Gallagher, the head of the House’s Select Committee on China, has labeled the app as “highly addictive and destructive.” Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has openly expressed his support for banning TikTok, claiming that it is addicting children and causing harm.

Senator Josh Hawley has delivered speeches warning about the dangers of the app, comparing it to “digital fentanyl.” The panic surrounding TikTok has reached a fevered pitch, with politicians from both sides of the aisle expressing concerns about national security threats and the potential collection of user data China.

Efforts to ban TikTok have taken different forms. In February, the White House directed that the app be removed from all federal government devices, setting a precedent that the app was considered unacceptable. The White House also supported the RESTRICT Act, a bipartisan bill that would grant the president the power to ban the app. However, the bill’s progress has stalled due to Republican reluctance to grant such powers to President Biden.

The possibility of forcing a sale of TikTok to an American company has also been explored. Former President Trump initiated this process, and it continued under the Biden administration. However, legal challenges have raised doubts about the government’s authority to force such a sale.

While federal attempts to ban the app have faced legal challenges, states have attempted their own measures. Montana, for example, passed a law that imposed fines on app stores allowing Montanans to download TikTok. However, a federal judge ruled that the law violated the First Amendment, casting doubt on the effectiveness of state-led bans.

Beyond government actions, bans on TikTok have extended to universities and schools. Several universities across the country have banned the app on their wifi networks, citing concerns about addiction and data privacy. The Defense Department updated its rules to ban TikTok from DOD-connected devices, and Utah passed a bill mandating age verification for social media accounts.

The addictive nature of TikTok is a matter of debate, with conflicting research findings. A French Senate report found a lack of scientific studies on the psychological consequences of TikTok, while a study published in Psychiatry Research suggested a link between addictive use of short-video apps and poor mental health.

As the battle over TikTok’s existence continues, the app remains under scrutiny and subject to ongoing restrictions. Whether it will ultimately be banned or regulated remains uncertain, but its controversy is unlikely to fade anytime soon.