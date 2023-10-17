Former PM Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s Indictment Adjourned in Cipher Telegram Case

A special court has adjourned the indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher telegram case to October 23. The hearing took place at Rawalpindi’s Adiala where Imran and Qureshi were provided with copies of the chargesheet the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the party’s Vice-Chairman, will face trial once the indictment proceedings begin.

According to Imran’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, both Imran and Qureshi were “again presented before the court in a cage” after the hearing. Earlier, on October 17, the court had ordered the indictment, which the PTI leaders had initially refused to accept.

The case against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was filed during Shehbaz Sharif’s government, allegedly with the undisclosed approval of the military establishment. It was seen as an attempt to prevent the top PTI leaders from participating in electoral politics.

The case revolves around a diplomatic document that went missing from Imran’s possession and was never returned to the foreign ministry. The PTI claims that the document contained a US threat to overthrow the government led Imran at the time.

In March last year, Imran had presented a paper at a rally, alleging foreign involvement in a no-confidence motion against him. A few weeks later, the motion was carried in parliament, resulting in the removal of Imran’s government.

In the cipher case, both Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are accused of wrongful communication and use of official secret information, as well as the illegal retention of a cipher telegram with malicious intent.

It should be noted that Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in the Toshakhana case, where he was accused of concealing gifts received as Prime Minister. However, his sentence was later suspended the Islamabad High Court, he has remained in custody for the cipher case.

Sources:

– The Times of India

– Dawn