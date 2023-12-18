Pakistan’s Imran Khan Uses AI Clone for Virtual Campaign

Summary: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently in jail facing allegations of leaking classified documents, has used artificial intelligence to campaign virtually. His political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), utilized AI technology, including a voice clone tool, to create a message from Khan. Despite internet disruptions and previous attempts to censor Khan, the four-minute speech was broadcast as a “virtual rally” on social media platforms. The audio was overlaid with historic footage of Khan and genuine video clips from his previous speeches. This use of AI technology in politics raises questions about impersonation and disinformation, while also providing a way topass state suppression. The virtual rally reached over 4.5 million people across Facebook, X, and YouTube, although some viewers found the AI-created speech unconvincing compared to a live event. Khan, a popular figure who was ousted last year after falling out with military leaders, remains the figurehead of the PTI party despite being replaced as its leader while in jail.

Imran Khan’s AI-Generated Speech Breaks New Ground in Political Communication

In an unprecedented move, former prime minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has employed artificial intelligence to campaign while behind bars. Khan, who has been detained on charges of leaking classified documents, used a voice clone tool to deliver a passionate speech on his behalf. The speech was part of a “virtual rally” organized his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which utilized AI technology to reach millions of people on social media.

The AI-generated speech was created inputting a shorthand script provided Khan’s lawyers, which was then transformed into his rhetorical style. The technology behind the voice clone tool, developed ElevenLabs, allowed for the creation of a realistic voice that mimicked Khan’s own. Despite the skepticism of some viewers, who found the AI-generated speech lacking in conviction and grammatical accuracy, the virtual rally managed to attract a significant audience.

The use of AI in political communication raises important questions about impersonation and disinformation. While the PTI hailed the virtual rally as a way to overcome state suppression, critics warned of the potential misuse of AI technology to spread false information and manipulate public opinion. However, supporters of the PTI applauded the party’s innovative approach, highlighting that no other political party in Pakistan has used technology in this way.

Imran Khan’s use of AI technology highlights the growing role of digital tools in political campaigning. By leveraging social media and AI-generated content, the PTI aims to mobilize support and engage with younger audiences ahead of the upcoming general elections in February. While Khan remains in jail, his virtual presence reinforces his position as a figurehead for the party, despite being replaced as its leader during his detention.

As technology continues to reshape political communication, it remains to be seen how AI-generated content will influence public perception and shape political outcomes. The case of Imran Khan’s virtual rally serves as a remarkable example of the intersection between technology and politics, sparking debates about the opportunities and risks associated with AI in the political arena.