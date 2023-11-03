Imran Khan Granted Permission to Communicate with Sons on WhatsApp

In a recent development, the Official Secrets Act court has given former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, the go-ahead to communicate with his sons via WhatsApp. The ruling came after Khan had filed a petition, appealing for special permission to talk to his children.

Previously, the court had already granted the ex-Prime Minister the privilege of conversing with his sons. However, a subsequent request was made Khan’s representative, Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha Advocate, to allow him to communicate with his children specifically on WhatsApp. In light of this, the court deemed it necessary to consider this separate request.

This permission to use WhatsApp as a means of communication is significant. It allows Imran Khan to stay connected with his sons despite his current circumstances in the Adiala Jail. By permitting this digital interaction, Khan will be able to maintain a semblance of normalcy and continue nurturing his relationship with his children amidst the legal proceedings.

This decision the Official Secrets Act court showcases the recognition of the importance of family bonds and the impact incarceration can have on personal relationships. It acknowledges the significance of modern communication platforms in enabling individuals to stay in touch with their loved ones, particularly in challenging situations.

FAQ:

1. What is the Official Secrets Act court?

The Official Secrets Act court refers to a specialized court that handles cases related to offenses against national security and the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.

Note: No specific source provided – content written based on general knowledge.