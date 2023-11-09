Immutable and Ubisoft Partner to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform, has announced an exciting new partnership with Ubisoft, a renowned video game creator and publisher. Together, they aim to usher in a groundbreaking gaming experience that will unlock the full potential of web3 technology. This collaboration not only brings digital ownership to players but also supports Ubisoft’s exploration of decentralization through its Strategic Innovation Lab.

The partnership between Immutable and Ubisoft will harness the collective expertise of both companies. With Ubisoft’s track record in developing top-notch, high-quality games and Immutable’s extensive ecosystem, technology, and proficiency in building web3 gaming platforms, the possibilities are endless.

This collaboration signifies a major milestone for Immutable, following the successful TestNet launch of their zk roll-up gaming solution, Immutable zkEVM, and the impressive game demos of their flagship titles, including Guild of Guardians, Metalcore, Shardbound, and Infinite Victory.

James Ferguson, Immutable CEO and Co-Founder, expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with Ubisoft, stating, “Partnering with Ubisoft is a defining landmark for Immutable. We couldn’t be more excited to explore the benefits of web3 and digital ownership for players. We plan to leverage our ecosystem to ensure the partnership’s success and deliver a fresh, exhilarating gaming experience that players will adore.”

FAQ:

Q: What is web3?

A: Web3 refers to the next generation of the internet, characterized the use of blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps) that provide increased security, privacy, and user control.

Q: What is digital ownership?

A: Digital ownership refers to the ability to own and control unique digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), within a blockchain network. It enables players to have ownership and control over in-game items, characters, and other digital assets.

Q: Who are Immutable and Ubisoft?

A: Immutable is a leading web3 gaming platform focused on bringing digital ownership to players. Ubisoft is a prominent video game creator and publisher with a diverse portfolio of popular gaming franchises.

Q: What is Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab?

A: Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab is a department dedicated to analyzing emerging trends and technologies, developing prototypes, and exploring new areas for innovation in the gaming industry. It plays a crucial role in identifying and integrating innovative ideas into Ubisoft’s operations on a larger scale.

Q: Can you provide the source of the original article?

A: The original article was sourced from PRNewswire.