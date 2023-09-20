Starfield Players Want More Extensive Romance Options

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, offers a romance option for players. However, compared to other games in its genre, the romance system in Starfield is more limited. Instead of allowing players to romance a wide range of characters, the game restricts romantic possibilities to only a select few, specifically the companions. This is a departure from Bethesda’s previous titles like Skyrim, where players had the freedom to initiate romances with numerous non-playable characters (NPCs).

Players of Starfield have expressed their desire for a more extensive romance system within the game. This sentiment has been shared on platforms like Reddit, where users have voiced their interest in romancing specific characters. One such character, Nyssa, an NPC vendor in the city of Viewport, has garnered attention from players who wish to pursue a romantic relationship with her.

Nyssa is encountered during the Distilling Confidence quest, where she asks for assistance in retrieving ingredients for a cocktail she is creating. Players must navigate obstacles and bend the rules to help her obtain the necessary supplies. The charm of Nyssa and the quest involving her have led players to express their desire for more options to romance NPCs like her in the game.

Other players have also suggested potential romantic partners, such as characters from the Trackers Alliance, Captain Myeong from Altair II, Alejandra Kane from Akila, Autumn MacMillan from the Red Mile quest, and Imogene Salzo from Ryujin Industries.

Currently, Starfield offers four romanceable companions: Andreja, Sarah, Sam, and Barrett. Each companion has a corresponding romance quest that, when completed, allows for marriage with that character. However, the path to romance in the game is not straightforward, requiring players to invest effort in understanding the companions’ interests and preferences.

The desire for more options to romance non-follower NPCs in Starfield is strong among players. The addition of a broader range of romantic possibilities would greatly enhance the game’s dynamics and is something that fans are eagerly anticipating.

