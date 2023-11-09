Google, along with major telecommunications companies such as Telefónica, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange, have written a letter to the European Union’s Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, requesting that Apple’s messaging app, iMessage, be made interoperable across all platforms, not just limited to Apple devices. This move aims to promote increased competition and consumer choice in the messaging app market.

The letter argues that iMessage currently restricts users to only send enriched messages to other iOS users, forcing them to resort to traditional SMS for communicating with users on different platforms. However, it is important to note that there are other messaging applications available to businesses that offer similar enriched messaging functionalities.

While the letter frames the issue as a concern for enterprise messaging, it is evident that iMessage was primarily designed for individual consumers, not just on iPhones but also on iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Therefore, Google’s and the telecom operators’ push for interoperability seems to be driven the desire to challenge Apple’s dominance in the market.

One distinctive feature of iMessage is the visual distinction it creates between iPhone users and non-iPhone users. When two iPhone users communicate, the messages are displayed in striking blue bubbles with impressive effects. In contrast, messages sent to non-iPhone users are shown in green bubbles. This visual representation creates a sort of chromatic stigma that may influence social perceptions.

The European Union is currently considering whether iMessage should be classified as a “core platform service” and thus be required to be interoperable with other messaging apps. The regulators are taking some time to evaluate the popularity and impact of iMessage in Europe before making a decision. Apple argues that iMessage is not widely used enough in the region to warrant interoperability requirements.

Overall, this debate raises questions about the practicality and benefits of enforcing interoperability among messaging apps. While it is important to encourage competition and ensure consumer choice, it is crucial to consider the technical and user-specific aspects of each messaging platform. Interoperability may not always be achievable or advantageous, especially when there are other messaging apps that operate differently and depend on unique user accounts or devices.

FAQ:

Why is Google urging the EU to make iMessage interoperable?

Google, along with major telecommunications companies, wants to promote competition and enhance consumer choice in the messaging app market making iMessage available on all platforms, rather than exclusively on Apple devices.

What distinguishes iMessage from other messaging apps?

iMessage offers visual distinctions between iPhone users and non-iPhone users, with striking blue bubbles for iPhone users and green bubbles for non-iPhone users.

Why is the EU assessing whether iMessage should be interoperable?

The European Union is considering classifying iMessage as a “core platform service” to ensure interoperability with other messaging apps. However, this decision depends on the popularity and impact of iMessage in Europe.

What challenges arise in achieving interoperability among messaging apps?

Interoperability may not always be feasible or beneficial due to technical and user-specific differences among messaging platforms. Some apps rely on unique user accounts or devices, making full interoperability challenging to achieve.