Meta Enhances its AI Offerings with Imagine with Meta AI

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has recently announced a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) features and experiences that have been integrated into its apps and services. One of the standout features is a standalone AI image generator called “Imagine with Meta AI.” This feature, which was initially only available in Meta chat apps, has now been expanded and made accessible through a standalone website.

Using a dataset of 1.1 billion publicly visible Facebook and Instagram images, Imagine with Meta AI generates images based on written prompts. Users simply enter a prompt, and the AI produces four images in JPEG format. To address concerns about the authenticity of AI-generated content, all images currently have a watermark logo, but Meta plans to introduce an invisible watermark in the coming weeks for increased transparency and traceability.

Apart from Imagine with Meta AI, Meta has also made several updates to its other AI offerings. The large language model (LLM) that powers Meta AI is now integrated into various product experiences, influencing search results, offering AI-generated suggestions, and enhancing product copy on Facebook and Instagram. Meta is actively testing the integration of Meta AI in different scenarios, such as assisting users with exploring new places and improving the shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace.

In addition, Meta is introducing a feature called “reimagine” in its chats on Messenger and Instagram. This feature allows users to generate and share initial images and collaborate with others replying with text prompts, resulting in the creation of entirely new images.

Furthermore, Meta is improving its AI capabilities in chat apps like Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp adding a search function powered Bing. Additionally, Meta plans to add long-term memory to some of its AI systems, enabling them to learn and remember conversations with users.

These new AI offerings from Meta, especially Imagine with Meta AI, position the company as a serious competitor in the generative AI landscape. Meta aims to deliver new creative and immersive applications advancing AI in content generation, voice, and multimodality.

Meta’s advancements in AI technology are set to revolutionize various industries and pave the way for exciting new possibilities in the future.