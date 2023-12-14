New AI-supported Features on WhatsApp Revolutionize Communication

A groundbreaking update to the popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is set to revolutionize the way users communicate. The introduction of AI-supported features, including personalized AI stickers, will take in-app conversations to a whole new level.

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has always been at the forefront of innovation in the messaging world. The latest addition to their arsenal is the AI Stickers feature, which allows users to create their own customized stickers using artificial intelligence. This new capability is designed to enhance the communication experience for users, making their chats more expressive and dynamic.

With the AI Stickers feature, users can now create stickers based on the text they input during a chat. All they need to do is imagine what they want to convey, type it out, and the AI does the rest. Within seconds, a custom AI sticker is generated and ready to be sent. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for users to express themselves visually.

To create AI-supported stickers on WhatsApp, simply open a chat and tap on the emoji option on the built-in keyboard. Then, select the sticker option and tap “Create.” Enter a description of the sticker you want to create, and up to four stickers will be generated automatically. From there, you can select a sticker and send it in your chat. All the new stickers will be added to your sticker tray for easy access.

It’s important to note that this feature currently only supports sticker descriptions in English. Additionally, it may only be available in limited countries and might not be accessible to all users yet. However, this new AI-supported feature is a testament to WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user communication and expression.

As communication continues to evolve in the digital age, AI-supported features like personalised stickers on WhatsApp are paving the way for richer and more immersive conversations. Whether it’s conveying a particular emotion, inside joke, or simply adding some fun to your chats, the possibilities are endless with AI-powered customization. So go ahead, imagine, type, and watch your words come to life with AI stickers on WhatsApp.