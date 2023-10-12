Documentary Producers Discuss Shift in Access and Editorial Control

In a panel discussion at the MIA Market, former HBO producer Sara Bernstein and BBC docs boss Clare Sillery addressed the growing trend of celebrities and high-profile subjects exerting editorial control over documentaries. Bernstein, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, acknowledged that fees for access have increased as subjects demand a say in the production process. She mentioned Netflix’s documentary series, “Harry & Meghan,” co-produced the royal couple’s Archewell Productions, as an example of this approach. Despite the shift towards more participatory documentaries, Sillery stated that she would not have commissioned a documentary with Harry and Meghan due to their editorial control demands.

Bernstein emphasized the importance of maintaining some level of editorial control to ensure documentaries still have impact and enlighten audiences. She discussed Imagine’s Apple TV+ documentary, “The Super Models,” where the subjects Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington served as executive producers. Bernstein highlighted the need for a balance between allowing subjects access and maintaining the integrity of the documentary.

While there is ongoing debate about the nature of documentaries like “Harry & Meghan,” Bernstein suggested that they should be viewed as glimpses into the lives of celebrities rather than hard-hitting investigative pieces. She recognized the entertainment value in such documentaries but expressed doubt that this trend would change.

Bernstein also spoke about the challenges faced documentary producers in creating films that are impactful and informative without relying on sensationalism or access to big personalities. She called for more platforms and broadcasters to take risks in showcasing issue-driven films, emphasizing the audience’s desire for information.

Furthermore, Bernstein highlighted the role of documentaries in fostering empathy towards global conflicts, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict. She noted that some of the most powerful war reporting has come from documentaries, allowing audiences to understand different perspectives and develop empathy.

The MIA Market, taking place in Rome, aims to facilitate discussions between industry professionals and features talks from Paramount, Miramax, and Anonymous Content.

Sources:

– MIA Market panel discussion with Sara Bernstein and Clare Sillery