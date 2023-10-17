DFS Group Wins Best New Retail Concept for LEGO Airport Store at JFK

DFS Group, a leading travel retailer, has been awarded the Best New Retail Concept at the 2023 Airport Concessions Awards. The award recognizes DFS Group’s collaboration with JFK International Air Terminal and Lego Travel Retail to create an innovative and experiential retail concept.

The Lego Airport Store, located at New York JFK Airport Terminal 4, offers a unique shopping experience for travelers, particularly children, with its exclusive New York City-themed Lego sets and immersive displays. The store reflects a strong Sense of Place, showcasing city-themed sets such as the Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building.

The Airport Concessions Awards, hosted Airports Council International North America, celebrates the resilience of airports, concessionaires, and business partners. The Concept Award specifically acknowledges concessionaires for their innovative approaches and the effectiveness of their partnership with the airport, passengers, and community.

DFS Group’s win highlights their commitment to providing memorable and engaging retail experiences at airports. The Lego Airport Store not only offers a wide selection of Lego products but also creates a sense of wonder and excitement for travelers, embracing the spirit of travel and adventure.

By collaborating with Lego Travel Retail, DFS Group has successfully created a retail concept that captures the imagination of both children and adults. The store’s unique New York City-themed offerings cater to the diverse interests of travelers, making it a must-visit destination within JFK Airport.

The recognition received DFS Group at the Airport Concessions Awards highlights the importance of innovation and creativity in the travel retail industry. DFS Group’s Lego Airport Store stands as a testament to their commitment to providing exceptional experiences for travelers, setting a new standard for retail concepts in airport terminals.

Sources:

– Airports Council International North America (Airport Concessions Awards)

– DFS Group