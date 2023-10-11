Unveiling Shady Car Sales Practices: A TikTok Insider’s Perspective

Roxy, a former car dealership employee, has taken to TikTok to expose the unethical practices she witnessed in the industry. Motivated the desire to prevent car dealerships from ruining families’ lives due to ignorance in this lucrative business, Roxy sheds light on some of the shadiest tactics employed car salesmen.

One of the most alarming practices she highlights is the manipulation of interest rates finance managers. These managers would change the originally approved percentage rate from the bank to a higher one, solely to profit from the overall sale. This deceitful act not only harms the clients financially but also erodes their trust in the car buying process.

Another deceitful strategy that Roxy has seen dealerships employ is misrepresentation of the vehicle’s style. Salesmen intentionally misinform buyers who aren’t aware of the specific style of the car they desire, only to deny their trade-in once the deal is signed. Similarly, she exposes a disturbing trend of signing customers on a car they have never even laid eyes on, leaving them vulnerable to unexpected hidden defects or mechanical issues.

Additionally, Roxy highlights the exploitation of specific demographics car salesmen. She highlights instances where salesmen would add value to the purchase or undervalue trade-ins, particularly when dealing with women or the elderly. This predatory behavior reflects a shocking disregard for the well-being of vulnerable consumers.

The insights shared Roxy on TikTok serve as a wake-up call for both consumers and car dealerships. It is imperative for buyers to be vigilant and well-informed before entering into any car deal. Likewise, car dealerships should prioritize ethics and transparency in their business practices to build and maintain trust with their customers.

