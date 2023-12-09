Disgraced Former Congressman Finds New Success on Cameo Platform

Summary: George Santos, a former congressman who faced expulsion, has found a new career on the celebrity shout-out platform Cameo. Despite his controversial past, Santos has become an internet sensation, making significant income through personalized videos for fans and critics alike.

George Santos, once known for his political career and later for his infamous departure from Destiny’s Child, has reinvented himself as a successful Cameo star. The House of Representatives has often attracted individuals lacking integrity, but Santos has managed to carve out a unique niche for himself.

After being expelled from Congress, Santos joined Cameo, offering short videos for a fee of $200. His popularity on the platform has skyrocketed, allowing him to increase his rates substantially. Santos has even received requests from notable names like Jimmy Kimmel and Senator John Fetterman, whether to humiliate him or for other reasons.

Santos’ transition from disgraced congressman to celebrated Cameo star has raised eyebrows, but the financial rewards have been lucrative. Cameo cofounder Steven Galanis has hailed Santos as an “absolute whale” due to his immense profitability on the platform.

Notably, a TikTok channel called @georgiescameos has compiled nearly 100 of Santos’ custom videos, showcasing some of the funniest and most eccentric requests he has fulfilled. From Furries to facial injections, Santos has embraced all kinds of requests, further fueling his online fame.

While Santos’ career trajectory may be unconventional, it serves as a testament to the changing landscape of fame and success. In an age where internet notoriety can lead to significant financial gains, Santos has proven that even disgraced politicians can find newfound popularity and prosperity.