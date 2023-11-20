Animal Rights Activist Ingrid Newkirk Sends a Bold Message to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Animal rights activist and Peta founder, Ingrid Newkirk, has taken a stand against the popular reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Known for its notorious bushtucker trials involving eating challenges that often include exotic animal parts, the ITV series has been a source of controversy for its treatment of animals.

Ingrid, who vehemently opposes the use of animals in these trials, has made an unusual pledge to send a powerful message to the show’s producers. In her will, she has included an amendment stating that a piece of her backside will be sent to them after her death.

“I’m sending them my bottom when I die. It’s what they deserve,” Ingrid told Metro.co.uk. “The producers remind me of snickering schoolboys. Using animals in trials is mean and disgusting. There is no need for animals to needlessly die or suffer. They should be ashamed.”

Not only does Ingrid condemn the show’s production team, but she is also critical of the celebrity line-up, which includes Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage, and Jamie Lynn Spears. She condemns any participant who goes along with cruelty to animals, stating that it is unforgivable.

While Ingrid’s gesture may seem extreme, it reflects her deep-rooted commitment to animal welfare and her determination to bring attention to the needless suffering and exploitation of animals for entertainment purposes.

