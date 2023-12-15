Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami Clears the Air on Controversial Sajda Incident

Summary: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami recently addressed the controversy surrounding his actions after taking his fifth wicket in a match during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Shami slammed Pakistani social media handles for spreading false claims that he had stopped short of offering Sajda (prayer) on the ground due to fear. Speaking during an interview, Shami emphasized that he would never stop anyone, regardless of their religion, from praying. He also reaffirmed his pride in being an Indian and a Muslim. Shami clarified that if he ever felt the need to perform Sajda, he would do so without hesitation. He emphasized the importance of respecting individual choices and urged people to change their thinking about such matters.

During the interview, Mohammed Shami expressed his frustration with the Pakistani social media handles that sought to create controversy and disrupt relationships between countries. He criticized their focus on gossip and content creation rather than genuine care and love. Shami called for a shift in mindset and urged people to unite instead of allowing such narratives to divide them.

Addressing the incident itself, Shami explained the context behind his actions on the field. He described how he had already taken three wickets and was giving his all to achieve a five-wicket haul. Feeling exhausted, he momentarily kneeled down, but people misconstrued this as a deliberate act related to prayer. Shami expressed disappointment with those who gave false meanings to his actions and highlighted the need to focus on more meaningful aspects of life.

Notably, Mohammed Shami had performed the knee gesture after reaching the milestone of five wickets in a match against Sri Lanka. The incident sparked controversy on Pakistani social media platforms, with some users falsely claiming that Shami had intended to offer a prayer but refrained due to fear. Shami, who took a total of 24 wickets in the tournament, ended as the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Through his interview and clarification, Mohammed Shami aimed to put an end to the unwarranted rumors surrounding the incident and promote understanding between individuals of different backgrounds and beliefs.