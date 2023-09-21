Selena Gomez Talks About Writing a Book in Promotion of Her Documentary “My Mind and Me”

Selena Gomez recently attended a conference to promote her documentary, “My Mind and Me,” where she discussed various topics, including social media, mental health, and being a celebrity. One interesting subject that came up was her thoughts on writing a book.

During a conversation with Universal Music Group CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, and Thrive Global CEO, Arianna Huffington, Selena Gomez shared her honest feelings about the idea of authoring a book. She expressed that at this moment, she does not feel wise enough to embark on such a project. However, she did not entirely dismiss the idea, stating, “I have fun things I would like to say, but not right now.”

This statement may bring hope to her fans who have been eager to hear more about Gomez’s thoughts and experiences. Although she feels it is not the right time currently, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of writing a book in the future.

The interview also delved into Gomez’s struggles with autoimmune disease, mental health, and the challenges of fame. These topics were previously explored in her documentary, “My Mind and Me,” released last year. The documentary provides an intimate look into Gomez’s life, shedding light on her journey of battling autoimmune disease and mental health issues while navigating the pressures of fame.

Gomez initially had reservations about the documentary but ultimately felt relieved after its release, as it allowed her to share things she had kept bottled inside for years.

Overall, while writing a book may not be on Selena Gomez’s immediate agenda, the possibility remains open for the future. In the meantime, fans can continue to gain insights into her life through her documentary, “My Mind and Me.”

Sources:

– The Hollywood Reporter