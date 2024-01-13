New Trend Alert: Pomegranates Take Over Social Media

Summary: The latest fruit to dominate social media is the pomegranate, which has become the subject of choice for aspiring poets and gender theorists on TikTok. Pomegranates have a rich history of cultural symbolism and hold special meaning in various countries and religions. Fashion designers have also embraced the fruit, with pomegranate-inspired products making their way into the market. However, despite its aesthetic appeal and symbolic significance, pomegranates have some drawbacks when it comes to taste and practicality.

Pomegranates have recently gained popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok, where users are creating videos incorporating the fruit in mini-poems, exploring themes related to womanhood, gender, consumption, and destruction. This trending obsession with pomegranates aligns with their historical significance and cultural symbolism. Ancient Greek art and mythology often depict the fruit, while it holds religious and cultural meaning in Judaism, China, India, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Fashion designer Susan Alexandra even declared the pomegranate as the “queen goddess of fruits,” designing a pomegranate-shaped dreidel. The fruit is widely recognized as a symbol of fertility, abundance, luck, Jesus’ resurrection, and the 613 commandments in the Torah.

Despite its symbolic allure, pomegranates present practical challenges. They are time-consuming to prepare, with their seeds and pulp requiring careful extraction. Furthermore, their tart taste and unique texture may not be pleasing to everyone’s palate. Pomegranates can be messy and easily stain surfaces, which is often overlooked in the glamorous portrayal of the fruit on social media.

While pomegranates continue to captivate social media users with their beauty and symbolic depth, it’s essential to acknowledge their practical limitations and individual preferences when it comes to taste. Nevertheless, the reign of the pomegranate as the fruit du jour on social media is undeniable, showcasing its ability to captivate and inspire through visual art and poetry.