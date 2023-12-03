Controversy has recently erupted regarding the alleged nickname “Katie Keen” for the Princess of Wales. While Omid Scobie claims it has been a popular refrain on social media for years, the Daily Mail argues that there is no evidence to support this claim. Regardless of the truth behind this specific moniker, the dispute raises an important question: What’s so wrong with being keen?

In a world where coolness and detachment are prized, being labeled as eager or enthusiastic has become somewhat taboo. But why should expressing genuine interest and enthusiasm be seen as negative? It’s time to challenge this cultural aversion to keenness and celebrate the value it brings to our lives.

The notion that being keen undermines one’s image or suitability for certain roles is baseless. Keen individuals are often driven, dedicated, and committed to their pursuits. Their enthusiasm can inspire others and fuel progress. Consider the beaming intern in the office, diligently working and radiating youthful energy. Their enthusiasm isn’t a liability; it’s an asset.

The belief that expressing keenness can be a barrier is also unfounded. It’s unfortunate that society sometimes associates enthusiasm with incompetence or naivety. Many individuals, like the author of this article, have personally encountered situations where their genuine eagerness was met with skepticism. However, true competence and skill can coexist with a passion for what one does.

In the case of the Princess of Wales, her desire to be part of the royal family and marry Prince William is no secret. Her openness and authenticity should be applauded rather than criticized. None of us can separate the human being from the circumstances they were born into or the experiences that shape them. It’s refreshing to see someone embrace their role with sincerity and wholeheartedness.

Rather than shying away from keenness, we should encourage others to pursue their passions and express their genuine interest. Embracing enthusiasm can lead to personal growth, professional success, and a more vibrant society.

