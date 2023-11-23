Gambhir Returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as Mentor, Brings Wealth of Experience

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has announced his departure from the Lucknow Super Giants and his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. Gambhir had previously been associated with the Knight Riders from 2011 to 2017, during which time the team achieved great success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Champions League T20.

Gambhir’s decision to rejoin the Knight Riders stems from a sense of nostalgia and loyalty. “I am not an emotional person, but this is different. This is back to where it all started,” stated Gambhir. With the Knight Riders, he was part of a team that reached the IPL playoffs five times and made it to the final of the Champions League T20 in 2014. His return to Kolkata is met with excitement and anticipation.

As a mentor, Gambhir brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Knight Riders. His leadership qualities and never-say-die spirit are well regarded in the cricketing fraternity. Team owner Shah Rukh Khan expressed his delight at Gambhir’s return, stating, “Gautam has always been part of the family. He was sorely missed, and now we all look forward to Chandu [Chandrakant Pandit] Sir and Gautam instilling the never-say-die spirit and sportsmanship they stand for, creating magic with Team KKR.”

Under the guidance of head coach Chandrakant Pandit and with Gambhir’s mentorship, the Knight Riders aim to revive their performance in the upcoming IPL season. After reaching the final in 2021, the team faced disappointing finishes in 2022 and 2023, ending in seventh place both times. The addition of Gambhir to the support staff brings renewed hope and a strong focus on rebuilding the team’s strategies.

