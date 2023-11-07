Internet User Creates AI Chatbot as Tribute to Matthew Perry

An internet user has gone viral on social media for creating an artificial intelligence-based chatbot as a tribute to the late actor Matthew Perry. Roshan Vadassery, a talented programmer and one of Perry’s avid fans, accepted the challenge from one of his followers to create an AI chatbot resembling Chandler Bing, Perry’s iconic character from the popular TV show “Friends.”

The request came from a devoted fan whose mother watches at least one episode of “Friends” every day and had been feeling down lately. Inspired the heartfelt plea, Vadassery embarked on the project and successfully completed it. In a video shared on Instagram, he showcased the chatbot’s capabilities and mentioned how Chandler’s character had impacted people’s lives beyond the realm of memes and jokes.

Through the chatbot, users can engage in conversations with Chandler’s distinct style and humor, including his famous sarcasm. When asked if he could be more sarcastic, the chatbot responded in true Chandler fashion, humorously implying an additional fee for a “sarcasm upgrade.”

Vadassery’s work received an overwhelming response from fellow fans in the comments section of his post. Many expressed their gratitude, remarking how the chatbot evoked emotions and brought back fond memories of Perry’s portrayal.

Matthew Perry tragically passed away on October 28, and his death deeply affected fans worldwide. Vadassery’s AI chatbot serves as a touching reminder of Perry’s talent and the lasting impact of his iconic character.

