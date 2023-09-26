Truck Drivers Livestreaming on TikTok Raises Concerns

Truck drivers livestreaming their drives on TikTok has become a concerning trend, according to experts. Livestreaming on TikTok is available once a user has gained 1000 followers, leading some drivers to share their trips across New Zealand. While some drivers remain quiet during these livestreams, others interact with written comments, gifts, and likes from viewers.

Livestreaming campaigns can be profitable, although the returns vary. Oli Garside, the training and campaign manager at Mosh Social Media, believes that apart from the monetary aspect, there is also a social element driving this trend. He suggests that truck drivers may engage in livestreaming to have someone to talk to during their long hours on the road. Going live on platforms like TikTok or Instagram allows them to virtually connect with an audience and have a conversation.

Similar behavior was observed in Australia, where truck drivers would take their eyes off the road to read viewer comments. Garside points out that while setting up the livestream can be done hands-free, interacting with viewers becomes a problem. If drivers want to answer questions or engage with the audience, they must look at their phone screens, as viewers can only interact via text comments.

The Interim CEO of Ia Ara Transporting New Zealand, Dom Kalasih, strongly condemns this practice, emphasizing the significant distraction it poses to drivers and the increased risk it poses to themselves and other road users. Stephen Clemens, a truck driver, is developing an app to connect drivers with passengers as an alternative means of combating loneliness on the road. Both Kalasih and Clemens advise drivers to plan their journeys in advance, use options like the radio for company, or take breaks to alleviate loneliness.

Livestreaming while driving puts drivers’ safety at risk and diverts their attention from the road. Ia Ara Transporting New Zealand urges truck drivers to refrain from using social media for social connection while driving to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

Sources: RNZ, Daily Telegraph