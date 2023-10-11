Why Do We Watch Graphic Videos Online?

In recent times, there has been a surge in the sharing of gory and violent videos online. These videos depict disturbing scenes of buildings collapsing, injured children, and people running for their lives. Despite the trauma they inflict, many of us find ourselves compelled to watch these videos. But what drives this behavior?

One contributing factor to our consumption of such content is the role of algorithms. Social media platforms employ algorithms that track our viewing habits and recommend similar content based on our preferences. If we watch a series of videos on a particular topic, the algorithm will recognize this pattern and continue to feed us more videos on the same subject.

However, it’s not solely the algorithm’s influence at play here. Psychologists suggest there are multiple reasons behind our fascination with graphic visuals. Some people engage in a phenomenon known as “doomscrolling,” where they continuously consume bad news on social media, anticipating the worst to happen. It becomes a sort of morbid curiosity driving them to watch these videos.

Additionally, the rarity of such events attracts our attention. These are situations that fortunately do not occur in our everyday lives. Consequently, there is a certain degree of curiosity that arises from witnessing something outside of our normal experiences.

Psychologists warn that exposure to graphic and violent visuals can have psychological ramifications. Some individuals may start imagining themselves in similar situations, pondering what they would do if faced with such circumstances. This can lead to increased worry and anxiety.

A 1997 study titled “The Psychological Impact of Negative TV News Bulletins: The Catastrophizing of Personal Worries” found that individuals who frequently watched negative news events displayed a heightened tendency to catastrophize their personal concerns.

In conclusion, our fascination with graphic videos online can be attributed to various factors such as algorithmic recommendations, morbid curiosity, and the rarity of such events in our lives. However, it is important to consider the potential psychological impact that continuous exposure to these visuals may have on our well-being.

Sources:

