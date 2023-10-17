Is It the End for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has sparked speculation about the status of her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik after posting a cryptic message on Instagram. The couple, who have been living separately for over a year, co-parent their five-year-old son.

Although neither Mirza nor Malik have directly addressed the rumors surrounding their marriage, their social media activities have only fueled the speculations. Malik recently changed his Instagram bio, removing any mention of his relationship with Mirza and referring to himself as a father.

In addition, Mirza has removed all but one picture of Malik from her Instagram profile, leading fans to believe that there may be trouble in paradise. This is not the first time that rumors have surfaced about the couple – last year, Malik’s photoshoot with a Pakistani actress raised eyebrows and added fuel to the speculation.

Mirza and Malik’s marriage in 2010 was seen as a symbol of unity between India and Pakistan, as it transcended borders and brought people together through their shared love for sports. Their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, was born in April 2018.

While the couple’s current situation remains unclear, their fans hope that they can resolve any issues and find happiness together. Only time will tell what the future holds for this high-profile sports couple.

