Megan Mitchell to Make a Triumphant Return to Cincinnati

In an exciting announcement, Megan Mitchell, a former anchor and reporter for WLWT, is set to make her return to Cincinnati in January 2024. With an impressive following of almost 2 million on TikTok, Mitchell has gained recognition as both a skilled journalist and a TikTok celebrity.

Joining WLWT News 5 Today, Mitchell will be taking on the role of weekday anchor and reporter, joining forces with Steven Albritton, Kelly Rippin, and Randi Rico to deliver the latest news to the people of Cincinnati.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her return, Mitchell penned a heartfelt message to her loyal followers: “Cincinnati! I’m coming back!!!!!! Cincinnati is a culture like no other. It’s the place in this universe where I feel most myself. My happiest! My home.”

Having originally joined WLWT in 2016, Mitchell made the decision to leave the news station in January 2023 and pursue an opportunity at the TV station WFAA in Dallas. During her time in Dallas, Mitchell dedicated her efforts to covering LGBTQ+ stories, using her platform to spread positivity and generate awareness.

One of the keys to Mitchell’s online success has been her TikTok account, which she launched in 2020. With her unique perspective as a TV reporter and her role as an influential figure within the LGBTQ community, Mitchell quickly garnered a million followers on the social media platform sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life and uplifting messages.

As her return to Cincinnati looms nearer, Megan Mitchell’s presence promises to bring a fresh perspective and a fervent commitment to journalism, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry. The city eagerly awaits her triumphant return and the impactful stories she will undoubtedly bring to the forefront.