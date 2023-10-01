Lil Tay Releases New Single After False Death Announcement

Lil Tay, the self-proclaimed youngest flexer, is making a comeback after the confusion and chaos surrounding her false death announcement. The controversial singer has released a new single called “Sucker 4 Green,” which showcases her flaunting her wealth, reminiscent of her previous YouTube videos. In the past, Lil Tay gained fame for boasting about her money and claiming to have dropped out of Harvard.

Her representatives have stated that Lil Tay is not only returning to social media but also making a big comeback with her new single and music video. In an Instagram Live video, the teenage artist expressed her excitement, saying, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for years, studying my own craft and perfecting it along the way.” She also mentioned that the music video will provide glimpses into the world she has been building.

Lil Tay’s journey has been filled with controversies, including the recent false death announcement. In August, her inactive Instagram account was updated with a post declaring her sudden passing. However, just a day later, Lil Tay clarified that her account had been hacked and the announcement was not true.

Despite the confusion and setbacks, Lil Tay remains resilient and determined to continue pursuing her music career. Her new single is a testament to her perseverance and dedication to her craft. As she returns to the public eye, it will be interesting to see how she will navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

