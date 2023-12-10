Arsenal Legend Gilberto Silva Launches Innovative Solution to Combat Online Abuse in Football

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has taken a proactive stance in the fight against cyber abuse in football, with the launch of a groundbreaking social media platform called Striver. The former Brazilian World Cup winner, who himself experienced racial abuse during his playing career, has recruited Manchester United star Harry Maguire to join his cause.

Silva’s motivation for creating Striver stems from his personal experiences as a player, including instances of racism and a barrage of hatred and threats on social media. He believes that online abuse not only affects the mental well-being of footballers but also hampers their on-field performances.

Striver, powered artificial intelligence, aims to provide a safe and inclusive digital space for players to interact with their fans. The platform employs a unique feature that removes abusive comments before they are posted, preventing harmful content from tarnishing the online experience.

The need for such a platform is evident with a recent study communications regulator Ofcom revealing that Premier League players receive more than 300 abusive messages per day. This alarming statistic highlights the urgency to address the issue of online abuse in football.

Silva not only aims to support current players but also create a safer environment for younger stars. He plans to provide guidance to Arsenal’s Brazilian trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Maghalaes, and Jesus, as well as other footballers who face similar challenges.

The launch of Striver has already garnered notable support, with Sol Campbell, another Arsenal legend, and Brazilian icon Roberto Carlos joining forces with Silva. The long-term goal is to involve more prominent figures from the men’s and women’s game in the fight against online abuse.

By taking a stand against cyber abuse, Gilberto Silva hopes to instigate a much-needed change in the way players, fans, and society as a whole interact on social media. Striver is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and respectful digital community within the footballing world.