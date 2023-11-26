New Trials on “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” Test Contestants’ Stomachs

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew and politician Nigel Farage faced a grueling Bushtucker Trial on the latest episode of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” The trial, called “Down Your Sorrows,” challenged the contestants to consume a series of drinks inspired athletes, each containing stomach-turning ingredients.

Tony and Nigel were selected the public to participate in the trial, which involved flipping over shields from a sporting hall of fame to reveal their drinks. Tony’s first drink, named “Mike Flyson” after fellow boxer Mike Tyson, was a concoction made from blended fly pupae. Despite its repugnant nature, Tony managed to swallow it down, joking that it tasted like stale yogurt.

Nigel’s first drink, “Jill Snot,” contained blended pigs’ nose. Encouraged his fellow campmates, Nigel remarked that he would send it back if served in a regular pub. Both contestants continued to face increasingly disgusting drinks, including blended sheep brain and blended crocodile feet.

However, the trial proved too much for Tony, who could not keep down a drink called “Smelly Holmes,” made from blended vomit fruit. He ended up vomiting multiple times, indicating that his stomach had reached its limit. Nigel, on the other hand, managed to conquer every drink, including a particularly revolting blend of fermented duck eggs.

With their perseverance, Tony and Nigel successfully won all 12 stars for the camp. Their determination and ability to face such extreme challenges showcased their resilience in the face of adversity.

