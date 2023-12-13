Former Made in Chelsea Star Sam Thompson Expresses Gratitude After Winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Sam Thompson, known for his appearance on the reality TV show Made in Chelsea, has broken his social media silence after being crowned King of the Jungle in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! In a heartfelt post on his Instagram, Sam expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him during his time on the show.

Since winning the competition, Sam’s social media accounts had been managed his family, including his girlfriend Zara McDermott. However, he finally got his phone back and used his first post to thank his fans. Accompanied a photo of himself at the airport on his way back to the UK, Sam wrote, “I’m coming home!!!! I want to start saying thank you. There aren’t quite the words to describe how grateful I am for each and every one of you who supported me during my time in the jungle.”

Sam expressed his initial nerves and concerns about how he would be perceived on the show but quickly found joy and happiness in the experience. He shared his surprise at the overwhelming support he received from fans, describing it as humbling and emotional. The media personality thanked everyone once again for their love and kindness.

Following Sam’s heartfelt message, fans, friends, and celebrities flooded the comments section with messages of pride and admiration. Many praised Sam for his positive impact and the inspirational example he set for young viewers. Others lauded his authenticity and expressed gratitude for his support of the neurodiverse community.

Fans can catch the campmates reuniting on the spin-off reunion show, I’m A Celebrity… Coming Out!, airing on Wednesday, December 13th, on ITV1.