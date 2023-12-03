Nigel Farage’s Unconventional Campaign to Become the King of the Jungle

Former Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to win the title of King of the Jungle on the reality TV show “I’m A Celebrity.” Known for his political activism and campaigning experience, Farage has taken a unique approach to encourage his fans to vote for him.

Instead of relying solely on social media posts, Farage has pre-recorded videos that provide detailed instructions on how to vote for him. Partnering with his employers at GB News, he has filmed a professional video in a jungle-themed background, dressed in a suit. In a surprising twist, Farage, who has previously advocated for the leave vote during Brexit, now appeals to his supporters to vote for him to remain in the jungle.

To make the voting process easier for his fans, Farage recommends using the “I’m A Celebrity” app, which grants users five free votes. Alternatively, viewers can also vote for him phone or text. GB News has prominently featured Farage’s video on their website, and his team plans to share it on social media, along with the necessary voting details, in an effort to maximize votes.

While other celebrities in the show are using traditional social media strategies, Farage’s pre-recorded videos provide a fresh and engaging way to connect with his supporters. This reflects his experience in campaigning and highlights his determination to win the coveted title.

