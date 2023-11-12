New Celebrities Revealed for I’m A Celebrity as Farage Breaks Healthy-Living Pact

A new line-up of celebrities has been revealed for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Among the contestants are ex-politician Josie Gibson, soap star Danielle Harold, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, JLS singer Marvin Humes, and Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn. Other rumored participants include jockey Frankie Dettori, boxer Tony Bellew, food critic Grace Dent, and TikTok star Nella Rose.

The announcement of this diverse mix of personalities has generated much excitement among fans of the show. It seems that the producers are aiming to attract a younger audience, and one unexpected contestant who may achieve this is Nigel Farage. The 59-year-old former UKIP leader has admitted to already breaking his healthy-living pact before even entering the jungle. Despite his plans to go teetotal and give up caffeine, Farage couldn’t resist a gin and tonic on his flight Down Under.

Farage’s participation in the show comes as a surprise to many. In the past, he has expressed reservations about joining I’m A Celebrity, calling it “humiliating”. However, he now sees it as an opportunity to connect with young people who are interested in current affairs and politics.

The presence of Farage in the jungle will undoubtedly add an interesting dynamic to the show. It remains to be seen how he will handle the challenges and interactions with his fellow contestants. Will he be able to stay true to his healthy-living pact and make it to the end of the competition? Only time will tell.

With the full line-up now revealed, fans eagerly await the start of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on November 19th. Executive producer Olly Nash has promised exciting new elements for this year’s show, ensuring that both viewers and celebrities will be in for a thrilling experience.

