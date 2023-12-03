New Article: Rochelle Humes and Kids Take Fun-Filled Trip to Lapland

Rochelle Humes, wife of Marvin Humes, recently embarked on an exciting Christmas adventure with her three children – Alaia-Mai, Valentina, and Blake. The family enjoyed a trip to Lapland, immersing themselves in the magical atmosphere of the winter wonderland. Rochelle ensured that Marvin, who is currently participating in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, was not left out of the family fun. In a hilarious move, she edited a photo of their outing to include a cropped picture of Marvin, cheekily captioning it “He was in Lapland after all.”

The snapshot, which Rochelle shared on her Instagram page, captured the daytime host and her children standing next to Santa Claus, all sporting wide grins. The family has shown tremendous support for Marvin, with Rochelle even encouraging the public to vote for him to face the challenging Bushtucker trials. She has also humorously nominated Marvin to become a camp leader.

However, the first camp leader ended up being Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who appointed Marvin as his deputy. Rochelle recently revealed during her appearance on ITV’s This Morning that Marvin has been using secret hand signals while in the camp. When asked about the meaning behind his gestures, Rochelle responded with a playful uncertainty.

Despite her husband’s absence, Rochelle expressed her joy at his close friendship with Josie Gibson, his fellow This Morning co-presenter and fellow campmate. It’s heartwarming to see the bond formed the celebrities as they navigate the challenges of the Australian jungle.

FAQ:

Q: What is the show “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here” about?

A: “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here” is a reality television show where celebrities are placed in a jungle camp and face various challenges to win food, luxury items, and ultimately, the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Q: Who is Rochelle’s husband?

A: Rochelle is married to Marvin Humes, a former member of the boyband JLS and currently a radio presenter.

Q: When did Rochelle visit Lapland with her children?

A: Rochelle and her kids visited Lapland for a Christmas treat recently, as documented on her Instagram page.