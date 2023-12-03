Kiosk Kev Breaks Character and Shares His Joyful Side Backstage at I’m A Celebrity

Kiosk Kev, the beloved character on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is known for his gruffness and no-nonsense demeanor when it comes to exchanging dingo dollars for treats. However, behind the grizzly grey beard and tough exterior, there is a softer side to this iconic figure. Recently, Kiosk Kev was spotted flashing a rare smile in backstage photos shared on Instagram, proving that there is more to him than meets the eye.

The actor behind the character, Mark Herlaar, has reached legendary status since taking over the role from Kiosk Keith on the ITV reality show. On his personal Instagram page, he shared pictures with campmates and crew, including former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp and singer Fleur East. In these photos, Kiosk Kev’s bearded grin and genuine happiness shine through, offering a stark contrast to his onscreen persona.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the pictures, Mark expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way. He stated that his time on I’m A Celebrity has been the best years of his life, working alongside incredibly talented people who have made him feel welcomed and appreciated. He also emphasized the joy he gets from playing his alter ego, Kiosk Kev, and the fun it brings to the show.

Beyond his role on I’m A Celebrity, Mark leads an interesting life juggling lime farming and managing an online Kombucha business. These additional pursuits add a layer of depth to his already multifaceted personality.

It’s clear that Kiosk Kev is more than just a character – he represents the spirit of camaraderie and joy that fills the set of I’m A Celebrity. Through his infectious smile and genuine appreciation for the show and its viewers, Kiosk Kev reminds us that even the toughest individuals can have a softer side.

