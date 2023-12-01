New Article: Josie Gibson’s Surprising Celebrity Crush Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Josie Gibson, known for her appearances on This Morning and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, recently made a startling revelation about her celebrity crush. In a candid conversation with campmate Nella Rose while doing the camp chores, Josie confided in her, “You know who’s my type? Obviously he’s not too much my type in other ways, but if someone gave me a straight Rylan, that’s my type.”

This confession left Nella stunned, as she exclaimed, “What!” Josie, unapologetic about her crush, repeated her affection for the TV personality and exclaimed, “I think he’s beautiful.” She further explained in the Bush Telegraph room, “Yeah, I like a goatee – Rylan, I like them tall – Rylan, and I like them with a nice bit of hair – Rylan. And I like them with nice eyes – Rylan. Everything just screams Rylan, but I don’t think he’s barking up my tree.”

While fans were surprised Josie’s revelation, Rylan, who co-hosts This Morning with Josie, took it in good humor. He posted a hilarious response on social media, sharing a clip of himself in a forest with the caption, “Me in the other forest. Love ya Josie.” Fans of the two presenters were quick to show their appreciation for their friendship in the comments section, with many praising their comedic chemistry.

In other news from the same episode, Sam Thompson opened up about his ADHD diagnosis to Josie and Marvin Humes. He candidly shared the challenges he faces with timekeeping and attention span, stating, “My listening to Zara… I’m just finding myself staring off at something completely different. You sort of feel like you’re a bit of a k*** sometimes.” Josie reassured Sam, stating that his unique qualities were what made him who he is.

Josie’s revelation and Rylan’s playful response have certainly generated a buzz among fans. It’s clear that their friendship, both on and off-screen, is cherished many. As the season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues, viewers are eagerly awaiting more surprising moments and heartfelt conversations among the campmates.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Josie Gibson?

A: Josie Gibson is a television personality known for her appearances on shows like This Morning and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

Q: Who is Josie Gibson’s celebrity crush?

A: Josie Gibson’s celebrity crush is Rylan, her co-host on This Morning.

Q: How did Rylan respond to Josie’s confession?

A: Rylan responded with humor, posting a clip of himself in a forest with the caption, “Me in the other forest. Love ya Josie.”

Q: What did Sam Thompson discuss with Josie and Marvin Humes?

A: Sam Thompson opened up about his ADHD diagnosis, discussing the challenges he faces with timekeeping and attention span.