New Celebrities Brave the Australian Outback in the Upcoming Season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is set to make its highly-anticipated return to television screens this Sunday (November 19). With Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly reprising their roles as hosts, the popular ITV reality show promises another thrilling season of challenges, surprises, and of course, celebrity drama.

In an exciting first-look, the show revealed the first three celebrity arrivals who will be left stranded in the treacherous Australian outback. Among them is the renowned former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, who will be joined This Morning host Josie Gibson and popular YouTuber Nella Rose. The twist? These unsuspecting stars will be dropped in the scorching heat of the red desert, far away from their fellow campmates who are situated 2,000 miles away on the Gold Coast. Their mission? To help their fellow celebrities win time facing various challenges that will ultimately determine if they can secure essential food supplies.

Eventually, Nigel, Josie, and Nella will be joined a star-studded lineup including Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, JLS singer Marvin Humes, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix. Other notable additions to the cast are reality star Sam Thompson, food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard. The group will enter the iconic jungle setting to embark on a series of nerve-wracking trials and unforgettable experiences.

This year’s camp presents a mix of familiar and updated features. While the vibrant red telephone box, jungle shower, and a collection of beds and hammocks remain, there are some new additions such as a deck and a bench the pool. Furthermore, the bath has been given an upgrade, allowing campmates to enjoy warm water for a refreshing wash after enduring the notorious Bushtucker trials.

Adding an exciting twist to the proceedings, Kiosk Kev will return to challenge the campmates. This time, they will encounter him at his own Wallaby Whips Van, cleverly disguised as an ice cream van, as they aim to win extra treats for camp.

Tune in to ITV and ITVX at 9 pm this Sunday to catch the premiere episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and witness these brave celebrities face their fears in the unforgiving Australian outback.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the first three celebrities to arrive in the Australian outback for the new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here?

A: The first three celebrities are Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, and Nella Rose.

Q: Who are some of the other celebrities joining the cast later in the season?

A: Some of the other celebrities joining the cast include Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes, Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson, Grace Dent, Danielle Harold, and Nick Pickard.

Q: What are some of the new features in this year’s camp?

A: This year’s camp includes new additions such as a deck, a bench the pool, and an upgraded bath that provides warm water for washing.

Q: What is the challenge involving Kiosk Kev?

A: Kiosk Kev’s Wallaby Whips Van, disguised as an ice cream van, will present the campmates with challenges to win extra treats for camp.

Q: When does the new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here premiere?

A: The new season premieres on Sunday, November 19 at 9 pm on ITV and ITVX.