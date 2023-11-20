Get Ready for Another Wild Adventure in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Series 23!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to make its grand return tonight with the start of series 23 on ITV. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the dynamic duo of hosting, are back on Australian grounds once again, ready to entertain viewers with thrilling Bushtucker Trials and unforgettable moments. The anticipation is building as a fresh group of celebrity campmates prepare to trade their comfortable lives for the challenges and camaraderie of the jungle.

While details of the upcoming trials remain closely guarded secrets, one thing is certain: the journey begins with a bang. In the first Bushtucker Trial of the season, three brave celebrities will find themselves facing their fears head-on. Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard, and Jamie Lynn Spears will take on a nerve-wracking skydive experience that will test their mettle from the very start.

But that’s not all! Following the skydive, our trio will be thrust into the Temple of Doom, the inaugural Trial of the series. In a jungle-themed spelling test, they will be locked in a glass enclosure while bugs rain down upon them. The stakes are high as they must spell out words correctly while avoiding creepy crawlies, including dreaded spiders. Nick Pickard, Hollyoaks actor extraordinaire, will face an additional challenge of catching stars using only his mouth.

As the celebrity campmates adjust to their new surroundings, bond with each other, and face a multitude of Trials, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the victorious ruler of the jungle, earning the coveted title of King or Queen. With every trial and triumph, the excitement builds, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama and surprising alliances that are sure to come.

