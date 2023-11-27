Ant McPartlin Finds Strength and Solace in Australian Boxing Gym

Ant McPartlin, the well-known Geordie TV presenter, has embarked on a new fitness journey during his time in Australia. As he hosts the popular show “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” alongside his co-host, Declan Donnelly, Ant has discovered the physically demanding sport of boxing.

Taking advantage of his downtime Down Under, Ant decided to join a rigorous Australian gym to not only pass the time but also strengthen his muscles. The gym, located near the Kingscliff apartment that he shares with Declan, has become a sanctuary for the TV presenter as he hones his boxing skills.

Captured in photographs, Ant can be seen fully immersed in his workout session. Draped in a black workout outfit, he sweats profusely, showcasing the intensity he brings to each training session. His hands and wrists are protected with red tape, a common practice in boxing, which prevents injuries during sparring and punching.

The release of energy and the mental focus required in boxing seem to resonate with Ant. In an image where he is holding a pair of boxing gloves, he exudes satisfaction, his eyes closed and his head leaning back, reflecting the sheer pleasure he finds in the sport.

While Ant delves into his newfound passion, there has been some controversy surrounding a comment he made during the show about fellow contestant Sam Thompson. Ant’s comment, which some viewers perceived as mean, sparked a social media discussion about Sam’s behavior on the show.

Despite the criticism, Ant remains dedicated to his fitness journey and his role as a host on “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” His commitment to boxing serves as a reminder that physical and mental health are crucial aspects of overall well-being.

