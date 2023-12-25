Tony Bellew Celebrates Wife’s Milestone Birthday

In a heartwarming display of affection, former “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” contestant Tony Bellew took to Instagram to commemorate his wife Rachael’s 40th birthday. The champion boxer shared a series of photos featuring the couple and their four sons while expressing his gratitude for his beloved partner of 22 years.

Bellew referred to Rachael as the best thing that has ever happened to him, emphasizing their enduring bond and her unwavering loyalty. The post was filled with love, as Bellew expressed his happiness in having his family his side. The touching tribute garnered attention, prompting birthday greetings from Tony’s fellow reality show castmates, including Sam Thompson from “Made in Chelsea,” EastEnders star Danielle Harold, and JLS singer Marvin Humes.

Josie Gibson, presenter for “This Morning,” also sent her wishes, describing Rachael as a beautiful person inside and out. Furthermore, Gibson expressed her support for Sam, endorsing him for a potential role on the popular daytime program.

While rumors circulated about Sam joining “This Morning,” Josie affirmed that she would be delighted to see him become a part of the show’s family. Speculation grows as fans eagerly await confirmation about the potential addition to the ITV flagship show.

“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” fans can catch up on the latest season via ITVX.

As Tony Bellew commemorates his wife’s milestone birthday, the public is reminded of the enduring power of love and the importance of celebrating the ones we hold dear.