Aquatic Adventure in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, campmates Nella Rose and Sam Thompson faced an exhilarating trial dubbed ‘Fishy Business’. The task involved diving into a series of tanks filled with sea creatures to find answers to underwater questions.

The duo arrived at the Bushtucker Trial clearing, where they learned about the challenge ahead. Nella was tasked with reading the questions while Sam had to swim to the corresponding tanks to find the answers. To make things even more challenging, Sam had to retrieve the stars with his mouth to confirm if his choices were correct.

Amidst a sea of spiders, Nella calmly posed questions to Sam, including one about the representative animal for the ‘Cancer’ star sign. Sam fearlessly navigated the tanks, unscrewing stars as he moved along. From the crab box to various other boxes filled with creepy crawlies like yabbies and mud crabs, Sam tackled each one with determination.

Ultimately, Nella and Sam emerged victorious, securing an impressive ten stars out of a possible twelve. As they returned to camp, Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori MBE, the newly arrived campmates, were teased with the good news.

Alongside this thrilling trial, the episode featured JLS’s Marvin Humes sharing the romantic story of his proposal to wife Rochelle. Tony, the professional boxer, also revealed a harrowing incident inside the ring that turned out to be lifesaving. Additionally, Nick Pickard from Hollyoaks and champion jockey Frankie faced the Sour Milk challenge for Kiosk Kev.

Despite their valiant efforts, the campmates stumbled on a question, leading to the loss of a potential reward. In a teaser for the next episode, it was disclosed that food critic Grace Dent and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson would participate in the challenging trial, Down The Tubes.

Be sure to tune in to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on ITV1 and ITVX to witness the exhilarating adventures faced the brave celebrities.

