Nella Rose Reflects on Her I’m a Celebrity Experience and Embraces Her Authenticity

Nella Rose, former contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, recently gave her first interview since being eliminated from the show. In her appearance on This Morning, Nella opened up about her time in the jungle and shared her thoughts on the camp drama.

Nella, a popular YouTuber, was the second contestant to be evicted from the competition after finding herself in the bottom two alongside JLS star Marvin Humes. Reflecting on the disagreements she had with fellow campmates Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage, Nella described the jungle experience as an intensified version of reality. “All events are intensified,” she said. “I mean, in the jungle, the little bit of drama that happens is a little bit of entertainment.”

Despite the conflicts, Nella had no regrets from her time on the show. She spoke about pushing herself to the limits during the Bushtucker trials and even being in close proximity to snakes. “Yeah, it’s something I can tell my kids I did,” she joked.

When asked if there was anything she would change about her jungle stint, Nella confidently replied, “I’m just Nella at the end of the day. I’m like Marmite – you will either love me or hate me!” Embracing her authenticity, Nella expressed that she would always stay true to herself.

As the competition continues, with Fred Sirieix recently being eliminated as the third celebrity, Nella’s experience and her genuine approach have left a lasting impression on viewers. Her willingness to be herself and entertain the audience has made her a memorable participant in the show.

Although her time in the jungle has ended, Nella Rose’s impact as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will not be forgotten. Her authenticity and ability to embrace her true self have made her a relatable figure for viewers and fans alike.