Dreaded Beds Trial: A Twist on the Usual Format

In the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity 2023, Frankie Dettori and Nella Rose were chosen the public to take on the Dreaded Beds trial, but unfortunately, they returned to camp empty-handed. This trial marked a change from the usual format, as the contestants were competing for coins instead of stars.

The trial took place at The Misery Motel, where the contestants had the chance to win 30 gold coins. These coins could be used at the jungle vending machine to buy stars for meals, treats, and other items for the camp. Host Dec explained the rules, stating that each celebrity would enter a room and lie down on a bed. One room contained four-digit codes that the celebrity had to find and shout to the celebrity in the next room. These codes would be used to unlock boxes containing the gold coins.

Frankie bravely volunteered to enter the room in total darkness, while Nella awaited his instructions in the next room. Despite encountering snakes and other discomforts, Frankie managed to find the codes and relay them to Nella. However, they ran out of time and failed to win any coins.

Disappointed but determined, Frankie and Nella headed back to camp and visited the vending machine. They lamented over what they could have bought with the coins they missed out on, including luxury items and tea bags. Despite the setback, they remained hopeful for another chance to prove themselves in future trials.

