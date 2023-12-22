Josie Gibson’s Health Scare After Returning from I’m a Celebrity

Josie Gibson, former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star, has opened up about her health scare after returning from the jungle. While speaking about her experience on the show, Gibson revealed that she started feeling unwell on her flight back to the UK.

Upon her return, Gibson was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with severe tonsillitis. She described her experience, saying, “I couldn’t breathe and got taken to the hospital…they put me on a drip and gave me lots of steroids to bring the swelling down so I could breathe again.” The illness was a cause for concern for Gibson’s return as co-host of This Morning.

Gibson expressed her gratitude to the medical staff who took care of her during her hospitalization and ensured her recovery in time for her This Morning appearance. She thanked the doctors and nurses, acknowledging their role in her ability to resume work.

During her time on I’m a Celebrity, Gibson made it to the final stages of the competition, finishing fourth and being voted out on day 21 in the jungle. Her prominence and survival skills earned her recognition among viewers and fellow campmates.

Josie Gibson’s health scare highlights the toll that participating in reality TV shows can take on contestants. It serves as a reminder of the physical and mental challenges that come with such experiences. The incident also reinforces the importance of proper care and medical attention for contestants before, during, and after their participation in these shows.

While this health scare was undoubtedly a setback for Gibson, it is reassuring to know that she received the necessary medical attention and is now on the path to recovery. Her resilience and determination are commendable, and we wish her continued health and success in her future endeavors.