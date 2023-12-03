Josie Gibson and Frankie Dettori Triumph Over Kiosk Kev in Hilarious I’m a Celebrity Challenge

In a recent episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Josie Gibson and Frankie Dettori showcased their teamwork and humor during an entertaining challenge against the infamous Kiosk Kev. The duo was tasked with creating the perfect pattern using blocks, with one of them locked inside a Wendy House and the other moving the blocks to recreate the pattern.

Despite Josie’s self-deprecating comment about not being a reliable bet, she and Frankie successfully completed all three patterns within the allotted time, earning themselves the coveted Dingo Dollars. Their victory led them to a visit to Kiosk Kev, who awaited them at his ice cream van. Exclaiming their excitement, Frankie exclaimed, “Look what we’ve got, some Dingo Dollars!” Josie chimed in with her cheeky remark, “Crumpets and butter, Frank! And I can toast them on the fire! I could get lost in those eyes!”

Viewers couldn’t contain their amusement as they watched the vibrant personalities of Josie and Frankie shine through during the challenge. Twitter was abuzz with positive reactions, with comments such as “Best Dingo’s Dollar far Josie & Frankie” and “Josie is so funny” flooding in. The campmates celebrated their triumph, reveling in the joy of their shared victory.

This lighthearted moment contrasted a previous episode where Josie revealed her peculiar collections, including calculators, bathroom scales, glass jars, and even 50p pieces. While some viewers couldn’t help but find it amusing, others were left astounded her unusual choice of items to collect.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! series continues every night at 9 PM on ITV, showcasing thrilling challenges and unexpected moments of hilarity. Join the conversation on social media platforms with #ImACeleb and make sure to follow Mirror Celebs and TV on Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads for the latest updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What was the challenge Josie and Frankie undertook in the episode?

A: Josie and Frankie had to create the perfect pattern using blocks. One of them was locked inside a Wendy House, while the other recreated the pattern moving the blocks on sticks. They successfully completed all three patterns within the time limit, earning Dingo Dollars.

Q: What were Josie’s peculiar collections mentioned in the article?

A: Josie admitted to collecting calculators, bathroom scales, glass jars, and even 50p pieces. She humorously shared that her calculator collection, in particular, only sees the light of day twice a year for her accounts.

Q: How did viewers react to Josie and Frankie’s challenge performance?

A: Viewers found Josie and Frankie’s banter and teamwork entertaining, with many praising their performance as the best of the season. Twitter was flooded with positive comments highlighting their humor and charm.