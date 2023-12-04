Is Love Brewing in the Jungle? Josie Gibson’s Secret Romance Explored

Rumors are swirling around I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson, suggesting she may be involved in a secret romance during her time in the jungle. While viewers have witnessed her bonding with her campmates like Fred Sirieix, Tony Bellew, and Marvin Humes, it seems that Josie’s flirty behavior is aimed at someone behind the scenes. Reports indicate that Josie is “flirting” with the cameramen on the show, creating a playful banter and connection.

During the filming of her challenge “Stumbling Blocks,” Josie allegedly took the opportunity to bond with the crew and shower them with compliments. A source revealed that she praised their appearance, noting that they all looked slim and tanned. Josie also engaged in conversations about the site canteen and the food they eat while working, expressing her desire for a cup of coffee. In addition, she mentioned eagerly counting down the days until she could reunite with someone named Reg and expressed her eagerness to leave the jungle.

Josie’s romantic history has been under the public eye since her victory on Big Brother in 2010, where she entered into a relationship with fellow housemate John James Parton. However, their relationship didn’t last long. She later got engaged to Luke Sanwo from 2012 to 2015 and eventually started a relationship with Terry, the father of her five-year-old son Reggie. Unfortunately, that relationship also didn’t work out, leading Josie to keep her dating life private.

As the show progresses, Josie managed to survive the first public vote, leading to Frankie’s elimination. Frankie expressed gratitude to his fans on Instagram, acknowledging the amazing experience he had and thanking everyone for their support.

While the secret romance in the jungle remains a tantalizing topic, viewers will have to wait and see if any further hint of Josie’s love life unfolds during her time on I’m A Celebrity. Will sparks continue to fly behind the scenes, or will Josie focus solely on the challenges and camaraderie within the camp? Only time will tell.

FAQ

Who is Josie Gibson?

Josie Gibson gained fame as the winner of Big Brother in 2010. She has since appeared on various television shows and is currently a participant on I’m A Celebrity in 2023.

Who has Josie Gibson dated?

Josie Gibson has been in relationships with John James Parton and Luke Sanwo in the past. She also has a son named Reggie with her ex-partner Terry.

Who was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity?

Frankie Dettori was the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity in 2023.