New Season of I’m a Celebrity Faces Controversy and Viewer Boycott

The highly anticipated new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned on Sunday with a diverse cast of celebrities ready to tackle gruesome challenges in the Australian jungle. However, one contestant, Jamie Lynn Spears, has already faced emotional turmoil and threatened to leave the show.

Spears, known as Britney Spears’s younger sister and star of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, broke down in tears during Tuesday’s episode after her campmates failed to win her luxury item: a photograph of her two daughters. Expressing her distress, she exclaimed, “I don’t get it…this is not okay, I wanna go home.”

While her co-stars tried to comfort her, Spears voiced her desire to quit the show, citing her longing to see her children. This emotional struggle has been evident since her arrival in the jungle, as she has broken down in tears multiple times.

As the show moves forward, Spears will continue to face challenges, including the sky-high Bushtucker Trial titled “Climb of Cruelty.” However, alongside the individual struggles of the contestants, this season has faced controversy and a dip in ratings due to the inclusion of Farage. Despite this, fans of the show are eager to see how Spears and the rest of the cast overcome their challenges in the jungle.

Source: [Independent Arts](https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/i-m-a-celebrity-jamie-lynn-spears-quit-b1964562.html)