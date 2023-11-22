Is Fred Sirieix’s Fear in “I’m A Celebrity” Real or Just a Game? Body Language Expert Weighs In

First Dates star Fred Sirieix is currently captivating audiences as he competes in the challenging reality TV show, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.” However, alongside the anticipation and excitement surrounding the show, there has been some speculation about Fred’s hair. In a recent question and answer session, the 51-year-old addressed the rumors that he wore a toupee or had undergone a hair transplant, firmly stating, “I just grew it!” Put to rest, the hair debate can now move aside to make room for a new question: is Fred’s fear of heights real or just a game?

Body language expert Judi James believes that Fred’s display of fear in the face of heights may not be entirely genuine. James suggests that celebrities often gain votes and sympathy acting fearful during the early days of a reality show. By showcasing fear, contestants gain more camera time and provide entertainment for viewers.

Analyzing Fred’s behavior during a task involving climbing a pole from a great height, James points out that his fear seemed incongruent with his strong eye contact to the camera and relaxed, asymmetric grin. In contrast, fellow contestant Danielle Harold’s fear appeared more authentic as she kept her eyes pinned on the tall building while screaming.

According to James, genuine fear typically prompts diminishing signals and an intense focus on the object of fear. Fred’s behavior, on the other hand, appeared more calculated and performative, leading James to conclude that he may be using fear as a tool to position himself as the star of the show.

While Fred’s fear factor is subject to interpretation, it is clear that he successfully completed the challenging task alongside Danielle Harold. The competition continues, and viewers will have the opportunity to observe Fred’s behavior further as he faces more tests and trials. As the drama unfolds in the jungle, audiences will undoubtedly be captivated the dynamics and authenticity displayed the celebrities.

FAQ:

Q: What was the rumor surrounding Fred Sirieix’s hair?

A: The rumor was that he wore a toupee or had undergone a hair transplant.

Q: Is Fred’s fear of heights genuine on “I’m A Celebrity”?

A: According to body language expert Judi James, Fred’s fear may not be entirely genuine and could be a calculated act to gain sympathy and votes.

Q: How did Fred address the hair rumor?

A: Fred clarified that his hair is real and that he did not wear a toupee or undergo a hair transplant.

Q: Who else completed the task alongside Fred and Danielle Harold?

A: Food critic Grace Dent and reality TV star Sam Thompson also successfully completed the task.

Q: What is the purpose of celebrities acting fearful in reality shows?

A: By acting fearful, celebrities can gain more camera time and evoke sympathy from viewers, potentially earning them more votes.