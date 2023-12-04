Frankie Dettori Reflects on His I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Journey

Frankie Dettori, the renowned jockey and star of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, bid farewell to the jungle in the latest episode of the show. In a heartfelt message shared with his fans on social media, Frankie expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his time in the competition. Although he was the first contestant voted out the public, Frankie embraced the experience and cherished the opportunity to bond with his fellow campmates.

Entering the camp as a late arrival, Frankie quickly acclimated to his surroundings and formed strong connections with his fellow celebrities. Despite his elimination, he remained in high spirits, eagerly anticipating a luxurious hotel stay following his departure from the jungle. Upon crossing the infamous jungle bridge, Frankie was joyfully reunited with his wife Catherine.

During his exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec, Frankie revealed that he hopes to see Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson crowned as the ultimate jungle champion. Reflecting on his time on the show, he described the experience as both surreal and an adventure. However, one aspect he won’t miss is the food rationing, jokingly remarking that the rice and beans diet pushed his dieting efforts to a whole new level.

Following Frankie’s departure, the public vote was reopened, and viewers eagerly await tonight’s episode to discover which celebrity will bid farewell next.

As I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues to captivate audiences, fans can expect more surprises, challenges, and bonded friendships in the remaining episodes. Stay tuned to see who will ultimately emerge as the jungle champion.

