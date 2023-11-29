New Article: Ant McPartlin Expresses Frustration with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori’s Bushtucker Trial Performance

During last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Ant McPartlin, one of the show’s hosts, expressed his frustration with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori’s performance during the Bushtucker Trial. The trial, which took place at the ‘Misery Hotel’, required Nella and Frankie to work together to unlock various padlocks and collect stars. However, Nella struggled to remember the codes and failed to open any of the locks, leading to Ant’s fury.

Ant McPartlin couldn’t hide his disappointment as he exclaimed, “I’m not angry – I’m furious! How did they do such a terrible job? He is weakly shouting something, she hasn’t got a strategy….. not a single coin? What on earth is wrong with these people?” It was clear that both Ant and his co-host, Dec, were unimpressed with Nella and Frankie’s performance.

Viewers took to social media, particularly X, to share their frustration and agreement with Ant and Dec’s reaction. Many fans were disappointed in Nella’s performance, while others felt that Ant and Dec were being too harsh. Despite the mixed opinions, it was evident that the trial stirred strong emotions among the audience.

Following the trial, it was announced that Nella would see a medic and would be exempt from the next trial. This news sparked speculation that she may be the next campmate to quit the show, especially after Grace Dent’s recent departure on medical grounds. However, it has been confirmed that Nella remains in the jungle.

In conclusion, Ant McPartlin’s frustration with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori’s Bushtucker Trial performance was evident during last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity. The duo’s inability to unlock any of the padlocks left both Ant and Dec unimpressed. The reactions from viewers were mixed, with some supporting Ant’s frustration and others sympathizing with Nella. The outcome of the trial led to speculation about Nella’s future on the show, but she remains in the competition for now.

