How to Stream I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! from Anywhere in the World

Britain’s long-running reality competition show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, has returned for its 23rd series, promising a thrilling and entertaining lineup. Combining Survivor-inspired challenges with celebrities, this show aims to determine the ultimate champion of the jungle. Whether you’re a devoted fan or a newbie, here’s everything you need to know about streaming the show online from anywhere in the world.

The easiest way to stream I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! from outside the UK is using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). By masking your IP address and connecting to a UK server, you canpass geographic restrictions and access the show through the broadcasting network ITV.

There are several reliable VPN options available, including Express VPN and NordVPN. Express VPN is currently offering a Black Friday deal with 48% off for 12 months and three months free, making it an excellent choice for streaming the series at no cost. NordVPN is another wallet-friendly option, with plans starting as low as $2.99/month, and a 30-day risk-free trial.

Once you have chosen your VPN provider, simply download and install their software or app, and connect to a UK server. You will then need to create a free ITV Hub account and enter a valid UK postal code (ITV doesn’t verify them, so any UK postal code should work). After setting up your account, you can enjoy watching live TV and programs from ITV on-demand.

Now you can catch all the excitement, suspense, and drama of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! from the comfort of your own home, no matter where you are in the world. Don’t miss out on the star-studded lineup and nail-biting challenges that make this show a fan favorite year after year.

