New Time Slot for I’m A Celebrity Sparks Speculation

Fans of the hit reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, were surprised to discover that the show will not be airing at its usual 9pm slot on ITV1 this Saturday. The decision to shift the broadcast half an hour has sparked speculation and left viewers wondering about the reasons behind this change.

While the official statement from the network does not explicitly address the motive, industry insiders suggest that the move may be a response to lower viewing figures. Last week’s season opener witnessed a decline of two million viewers compared to previous years. Despite the show’s enduring popularity, it seems that a smaller audience tuned in this time around.

The decision to change the time slot comes amid a series of dramatic moments in the show. This week alone, viewers witnessed Nigel Farage’s unexpected decision to strip naked on camera not once, but twice. In addition, tensions have risen in the camp, leading to arguments between participants Fred Siriex and Nella Rose.

Controversial topics have also been discussed on the show, such as Jamie Lynn Spears revealing details about her sister Britney’s iconic kiss with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. These revelations have undoubtedly added to the buzz surrounding the current season.

In light of the recent developments, some contestants have expressed their desire to leave the show. MasterChef star Grace Dent admitted during a conversation with Josie Gibson that she has had enough and wants to return home. Her teammate, Nigel Farage, faced a challenge against YouTuber Nella Rose and TV star Sam Thompson, which they won due to Rose exiting midway.

Despite the time change, loyal fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode. The show will now air at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX, avoiding a clash with Survivor on BBC1. Instead, it will compete with Take That in concert on BBC2 and an episode of Lee Mack’s Not Going Out.

FAQ:

Q: Why is I’m A Celebrity airing at a different time slot?

A: The decision to change the time slot is speculated to be a response to lower viewing figures for this season.

Q: What dramatic moments have occurred on the show?

A: Nigel Farage stripping naked on camera, arguments between Fred Siriex and Nella Rose, and Jamie Lynn Spears discussing her sister Britney’s kiss with Madonna are some of the dramatic moments witnessed on the show.

Q: Have any contestants expressed their desire to leave the show?

A: Yes, MasterChef star Grace Dent has openly admitted that she wants to go home.